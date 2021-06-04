Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 2,033 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.