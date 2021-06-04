Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 3,496 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

