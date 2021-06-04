Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,635,552 shares in the company, valued at $42,274,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

LEGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

