Loopring (LRC) 1-Day Volume Tops $43.61 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $431.20 million and $43.61 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.96 or 0.00981370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.14 or 0.09741342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,368,033 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.