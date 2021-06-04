Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $199,469.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

