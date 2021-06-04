Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $132.90 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,778 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

