Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMI. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $768,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,443 shares of company stock valued at $16,121,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

