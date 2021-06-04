Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $31.63 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

