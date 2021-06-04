Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.49. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

