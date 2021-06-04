55,940 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

NYSE:FTI opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

