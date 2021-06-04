Pitcairn Co. Acquires 790 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cactus by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Cactus news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock worth $234,269,739. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

