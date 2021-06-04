Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

