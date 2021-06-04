VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.71. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 598,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,000.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

