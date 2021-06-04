Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.69. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 1,856,157 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

