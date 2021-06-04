Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 185,772 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $192.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,304,081.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

