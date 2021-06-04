GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sells $3,188,250.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00.

Sean Stiefel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.88 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRWG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.