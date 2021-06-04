White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,151.60 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,176.72.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
