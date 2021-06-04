White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,151.60 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,176.72.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

