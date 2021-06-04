Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WKHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after buying an additional 354,845 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,671,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

