xRhodium Hits Market Cap of $3.27 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $372.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00007121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006941 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002821 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054544 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.