$0.24 EPS Expected for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KE’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

