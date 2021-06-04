Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.01 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

