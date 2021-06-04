Atria Investments LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.