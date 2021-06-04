WAX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.54 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $252.52 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001924 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00094299 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,734,519,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,001,087 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

