Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $151.78 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,714,324 coins and its circulating supply is 129,593,427 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.