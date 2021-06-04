Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 26,794 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,447,679.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

