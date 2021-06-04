salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $525,100.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

