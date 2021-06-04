Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded at Argus

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $192.88 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $195.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Diageo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

