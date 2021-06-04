Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $897.47 million, a PE ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

