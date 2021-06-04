Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 44,293 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

