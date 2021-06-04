UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,235,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after acquiring an additional 262,905 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

