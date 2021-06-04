Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,941 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $25.12 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

