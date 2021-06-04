Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,239 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after buying an additional 2,162,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prudential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Prudential plc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.