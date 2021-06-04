Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 8,488 FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $97.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 1.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.