Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $801,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

