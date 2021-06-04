CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CACI International were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.80.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

