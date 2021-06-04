World Asset Management Inc Sells 153 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 97.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 179,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

