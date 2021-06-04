World Asset Management Inc Sells 252 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

