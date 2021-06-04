Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

