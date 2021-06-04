State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 99,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after buying an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

