Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

