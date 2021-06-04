Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.27.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Pentair by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 219,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.