Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Underweight

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.