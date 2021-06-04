Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCTPF opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99. Ocean Outdoor has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

About Ocean Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

