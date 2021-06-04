Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NCV stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.03.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund
