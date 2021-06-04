Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:AIO opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

