PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
