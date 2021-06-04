PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

