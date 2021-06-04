ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.61. 3,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 242,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.72.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,827 shares of company stock valued at $9,303,198.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

