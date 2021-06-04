Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading 5% Higher

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.46 and last traded at $94.46. 352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hino Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

