Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Down 11.9%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s stock price fell 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.