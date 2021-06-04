Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:EVF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70.
