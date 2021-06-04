Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

